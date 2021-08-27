IHIT investigating after man, 25, found dead in Agassiz field

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating after a 25-year-old man was found dead in a field in Agassiz, B.C.

RCMP Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment arrived first to the scene, located in a field on Chowat Road, at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers deemed the death to be suspicious, and called the homicide team.

The man has since been identified, although details have not been released to the public. Police say he appears to be from the Seabird Island Indigenous community and the community has asked for privacy to allow the families to grieve.

Sgt. David Lee of IHIT says the death was an isolated incident and the general public is not at risk.

"This incident is not believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict," read a statement from Lee.