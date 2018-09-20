40 firefighters battle huge barn blaze in Agassiz

Three cows were lost in a large barn fire that broke out in Agassiz, B.C., overnight, according to fire officials.

The blaze started in a bunker silo at a property near Cameron Road and Limbert Road, just before 10 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Around 40 firefighters from four nearby fire departments were called out to fight the blaze, which had spread to a nearby cattle barn by the time crews arrived.

"The fire spread from one end to the other in about an hour," said Agassiz Fire Chief Wayne Dyer.

Residents escaped unharmed

He said eight people were living on the property and all escaped without injury.

The owners managed to get most of the cattle out safely, except for three cows.

Eight people living on the property escaped unharmed. Three cows died in the blaze. (Shane MacKichan)

Dyer said the bunker silo had been freshly stocked with corn silage and hay, which caused the fire to spread quickly.

The fire completely destroyed the bunker silo and two outbuildings.

A fire crew will remain on scene overnight monitoring the wreckage, awaiting the arrival of a demolition crew.

