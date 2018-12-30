After year of wildfires and floods, Canadian Red Cross in B.C. seeks more volunteers

The Canadian Red Cross in B.C. is hoping more people will join its ranks as volunteers in 2019.

The agency has about 1,400 volunteers in the province, and in the past few years they've helped people affected by wildfires, floods and storms.

"Certainly with emergencies, they have been happening more frequently of late, so we definitely are seeing much more need to come and help," said Andrew Hopkins, a spokesperson with the Canadian Red Cross.

In 2018, B.C. set a record for the worst wildfire season on record when around 13,500 square kilometres burned, forcing thousands of people from their homes.

Thousands of other residents faced the same fate in the spring as B.C.'s Interior experienced a once-in-200-years flood.

The Canadian Red Cross says many of its B.C. volunteers are still working in those communities.

"There are many, many people out there that require help," said Daniel Jin, a Canadian Red Cross emergency management volunteer.

Help with disasters, loan medical equipment

As a result, the agency is asking for more more volunteers.

The agency also helps people affected by house fires and recovering from serious injuries or surgeries.

"With our aging population, there's more and more people who are having surgery and these types of needs where they need health equipment, something like a walker or a wheelchair," said Hopkins.

For more information on how to volunteer for the Canadian Red Cross in B.C. call 1-844-818-2155, or email volunteerbc@redcross.ca.

With files from Jon Hernandez.