After his death, Canadian musicians remember B.C. jazz virtuoso Ed Bickert

Depending on who you talk to, Ed Bickert first picked up a guitar at either the age of eight or the age of 12.

From there, the B.C.- raised musician went on to become a seminal jazz virtuoso — a founding member of the The Boss Brass musical group, which toured with the likes of Milt Jackson, Rosemary Clooney and Paul Desmond.

Bickert died in February due to complications from cancer. He left behind his legacy of more than a dozen album recordings where he played the front man and at least 50 others where he played side man to musicians such as Phil Nimmons and Moe Koffman.

"His style was so unique ... so recognizable," said Joe Coughlin, a Canadian musician who worked closely with Bickert through the 1980s.

"I loved his approach with other musicians. Instructive in a very kind way," said Couglin. "Thoughtful, methodical and he had a wicked sense of humour."

Bickert was born in Manitoba but grew up in Vernon, B.C. Many jazz musicians in the British Columbia community say his music influenced them in some way.

"There's a little bit of Ed Bickert or a lot of Ed Bickert in pretty much every jazz guitar player — especially in Canada," said bassist André Lachance.

"There's something about the way he ... moved harmony around on the instrument. Things that had been done before ... but not quite with that depth and richness and freedom on the instrument."

The Juno-award winning Bickert established himself as a Canadian icon during the 1970s when his recording was prolific. He moved to Toronto in the early 1950s.

Friends and colleagues of Ed Bickert remember the great Canadian guitarist through music and stories. 57:00

"There was quite a few B.C. guys out in Toronto at the time," said musician Don Thompson, recalling his time playing with Bickert.

"I loved everything about playing with Ed. He didn't sound anything at all like anybody I had ever heard before. All his chords sounded more like a piano player than a guitar player."

Bickert's playing was lauded as flawless numerous times over the years.

"It was so beautiful. Absolute perfection, muscially," said Thompson.

Bickert retired from playing in 2000, following the death of his wife. He died Feb. 28 at the age of 86.