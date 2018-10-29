Photos
After heavy rain, the streets are paved in gold (and red and orange)
Beautiful, slippery and everywhere: the first major rainfall of the season drops an autumn bounty of leaves.
Sunday night brought a deluge of rainfall that resulted in a blanket of fallen leaves.
Monday morning, Vancouverites went about their day's business surrounded by autumn's colours.
Emily Lefebvre, an East Vancouver mother, is part of a City of Vancouver program to keep the streets from flooding. After the heavy rain, she and her daughter, Ida, took time to care for their adopted catch basins.
The slippery leaves and puddles meant that pedestrians, motorists and cyclists all had to move a little more slowly than usual.
For these youngsters, walking to and from playtime, meant boots, bottles, parkas and umbrellas.
All images by Christian Amundson/CBC
