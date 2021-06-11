After distanced ceremony, B.C. grads turn the page on unprecedented school year

Brayden Mayencourt carefully inspects his outfit before he heads to his graduation ceremony. With a little help from his mom, the tie, the gown, the hat — and the mask — are all in place.

When asked what's going through his mind as he prepares for a seminal moment in any teenager's life, the Surrey high schooler laughingly replies, "Just don't fall on stage."

It's a bright end to what's been a challenging year for many families, teachers and especially students. A year characterized by cohorts, online learning and exposure notices.

"The biggest changes were all of the online stuff, that was difficult," said Mayencourt, reflecting. "As well as not being around all the people that I've made such great friends with on a daily basis."

"It's been more spread out this year and it's been a little bit difficult, but in the end, we still kept close," he said.

More than 50,000 high school students are graduating in B.C. this year, with ceremonies varying from school to school. Each had to follow provincial guidelines accounting for small crowds and physical distancing.

Brayden Mayencourt's family poses for a photo shortly before before his graduation slot. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Staggered grad

At Fleetwood Park Secondary, where Mayencourt attends, school staff struggled with choosing between small ceremonies with up to 30 students but no family members in attendance, or a more staggered approach that would allow family members to participate.

In the end, staff said they opted to allow families, noting how important graduation ceremonies also are for parents.

Mayencourt stands with his siblings during his graduation ceremony, jokingly giving his younger brother bunny ears. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

"It's been a bit of a crazy ride," said vice principal Kasha Duff. "I can't imagine not giving the families something like this ... commencement really is a family event."

Students there were staggered, with each graduate having a designated time that would allow them to have a more individualized ceremony.

Corridors at the school were lined with pictures and television screens for taped commencement speeches. The main hall was converted into a space for family photos.

Brayden Mayencourt gets photographed by his family at a distanced photography stage set up in the main hall at Fleetwood Park Secondary in Surrey, B.C. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Groups walked through one at a time before entering the gymnasium where a stage was set up.

Students picked up their diplomas and made the walk — with parents front and centre.

"I think I'm very fortunate, considering last year, a lot of parents didn't have this opportunity," said Alison Mayencourt, Brayden's mom. "It's fantastic. It's a big step in my kid's life, and I'm really happy to be here."

Fleetwood Park Secondary organized a stage inside its gym, with families cycling through one at a time. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Hopes for the future

And even though the ceremony may have looked a bit different, the first steps into a post-graduation world still come with a bit of nervousness.

"It's not quite being scared, but it's a little bit of the jitters for having to let go and leave for the next stage of life," said Brayden Mayencourt.

For him, that means college in Washington state, where he'll play baseball and study to become a teacher.

It's all part of a bigger plan that leads him right back to the halls of Fleetwood Park Secondary.

"My mom, my uncle and my grandma were all teachers here at Fleetwood, that definitely inspired me to be a teacher," he said.

"A lot of who I am is from Fleetwood, and I'm super grateful for this building — and everyone inside of it."