After Andrew Weaver's exit, B.C. Green MLA set to make announcement about future with party

Sonia Furstenau, one of the two remaining Green Party MLAs in the B.C. Legislature, will announce her plans for the future at a press conference Monday morning.

The announcement comes one week after former party leader Andrew Weaver left the party to sit as an independent because of family health problems. Saanich-North MLA Adam Olsen is currently acting as interim B.C. Green Party leader.

Furstenau, the representative for Cowichan Valley, will announce her plans at 10 a.m. at an event in Victoria.