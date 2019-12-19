Aerial spray treatment planned to eradicate gypsy moths in 3 parts of B.C.

The province of B.C. is planning to use aerial spray treatments to prevent gypsy moths from establishing themselves in three regions of the province in 2020.

Gypsy moths are unintentionally brought to B.C. on vehicles and equipment from eastern North America, according to the provincial government. The caterpillars feed on tree leaves and can damage and defoliate forests, farms, and orchards.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has applied for a permit to use pesticides to spray 241 hectares of residential and municipal parkland in North Surrey, 231 hectares in the centre of the Lake Cowichan townsite and 167 hectares of semi-rural properties and wooded area north of Castlegar.

"Trapping and monitoring results over the past several years show clear evidence that gypsy moth populations are becoming established in the proposed treatment areas. If left untreated, the invasive moth could spread to new areas of the province via vehicles, containers, rail and marine vessels," the statement reads in part.

The North Surrey area was hand sprayed in 2017 and 2018 and aerially sprayed in 2019, but the province said the treatments did not completely eradicate the infestation.

The ministry is planning up to four applications of a substance called Foray 48B between April 15 and June 30, 2020, to control the moth.

Foray 48B is used in organic farming and contains bacillus thuringiensis var kurstaki, a substance that has been approved for the control of gypsy moth larvae in Canada since 1961.

It is naturally present in urban, forest and agricultural soil throughout the province and does not harm humans, mammals, birds, fish, plants, reptiles, amphibians, bees or other insects.

It only affects caterpillars after they have ingested it.