In one of his last Instagram posts, Vancouver-based Ryker Gamble spoke about the lessons of the past year and the joys of a life spent exploring the world with his childhood friends.

The 30-year-old, who was among three people who died in an accident Tuesday at Shannon Falls near Squamish, literally lived his life online, sharing the thrills of world travel through social media to an army of followers.

"Life isn't about responsibilities, tough decisions and hard work, it's about feeling bliss and living in the moment," he wrote.

"My plan is to not (stifle) the kid in me ... the kid that wants to do weird and wacky things."

Gamble and his friends created a successful YouTube channel called High On Life that documented their adventures.

Gamble's death will inevitably cast a spotlight on the sometimes uneasy relationship between social media and lovers of outdoor adventure.

Witnesses to the accident reported seeing a woman slip and fall from rocks near the top of the falls into the strong current. Two men — one of whom was Gamble — apparently jumped in the water to try to save her.

The area is accessible from the Sea-to-Sky gondola and by hiking trails in Shannon Falls Provincial Park, but search and rescue officials say it can be dangerous.

Locals have complained that the area is being visited by people unprepared for the dangerous terrain. Those concerns have been echoed in other parts of the province by hikers and wilderness enthusiasts who are increasingly seeing their private spots invaded by tourists in search of sites they've seen on Instagram.

Gamble first earned headlines locally through High On Life, a YouTube channel and business he started with three other childhood friends.

Gamble travelled the world 'feeling bliss and living in the moment.'

Together, the four young men built a significant online following based on a passion for world travel and adventure. They filmed themselves wearing costumes, doing acrobatics and posing with each other while inviting their fans to join in the fun.

But they also wound up making international headlines on a U.S. road trip after authorities in Wyoming accused them of disrespecting Yellowstone Park by wandering off a boardwalk to film themselves next to the iconic Grand Prismatic Spring.

Three members of the High on Life crew were charged with a misdemeanour, but had already returned to Canada by the time the news hit.

The allegations sparked a global backlash as people went online to comb their social media channels for evidence of more infractions. Tips sent from the public resulted in tickets for violating the rules in Death Valley, Zion National Park, Mesa Verde and the Bonneville Salt Flats.

Gamble returned to a Wyoming courtroom, where he was sentenced along with another member of the group to seven days in prison. At the time, Yellowstone's park superintendent, Dan Wenk, said the jail time was intended to send a "strong and poignant message" about safety.

"We implore all visitors to learn about the rules in Yellowstone, respect the rules and follow them," Wenk said.

Despite those setbacks, Gamble and the others returned to travelling and blogging.

They apologized publicly for any disrespect shown to the American parks — and their fans stuck with them.

In recent years, Gamble and another member of the group even served as instructors to help others gain Instagram followers in order to become influencers.

Gamble's last post was to wish his more than 64,000 followers a happy Canada Day.