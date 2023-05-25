Adrian Dix makes health-care announcement at beleaguered Surrey Memorial Hospital

Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix provides an update on health-care services in Surrey, B.C.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix is set to make a health-care announcement at Surrey Memorial Hospital at 12:30 p.m.

The hospital has been at the centre of the province's health-care crisis, with physicians speaking out about chronic understaffing and underfunding they say has pushed the system to the breaking point.

Dix's announcement Wednesday comes a week after he met with doctors in the Fraser Health region, which includes Surrey.

Dr. Urbain Ip, the leading emergency room physician at Surrey Memorial, said last month issues in the emergency room have him and his colleagues regularly going home "worried sick" about their patients.

"Right now, if my loved one got sick, I'm not sure if I would send [them] to my hospital ... and that's a terrible thing to feel," said Ip, an emergency doctor for more than 30 years.

Over 30 physicians in obstetrics and gynecology have also gone public, citing long-standing problems at Surrey Memorial. In a letter, the OBGYNs said the crisis led to the death of a newborn in 2020.

Another letter said health-care leaders shouldn't allow any more new patients into Surrey Memorial's ER unless critical staff vacancies can be filled.