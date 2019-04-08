Additional support for B.C.'s battered tourism sector set to be announced
Industry has warned that budget funds may not be enough to save some businesses before restrictions are lifted
B.C.'s premier and tourism minister are set to announce more support today for the sector that's lobbied the province for greater aid as it grapples with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Horgan and Melanie Mark are due to speak at 11:30 a.m. PT. CBC will livestream the announcement here.
A group of four tourism and hospitality industry associations reacted to B.C.'s budget announced last month, saying in a news release at the time that tourism-related spending was welcome, but it may not be enough to save some businesses before ongoing travel restrictions are lifted.
Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24, when the province's emergency order is set to expire.
Finance Minister Selina Robinson has said a $120-million tourism support fund in the budget was based on projections of recovery in the industry.
Eligible tourism-related businesses may also apply to B.C.'s COVID-19 recovery grand program for small and medium-sized businesses.
