Some wildfire-related evacuation orders downgraded near Adams Lake, B.C.

A regional district in B.C.'s central Interior has downgraded evacuation orders related to a wildfire burning on the shores of Adams Lake, B.C.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced Saturday that residents of 92 homes can now return to their properties on the lake, 82 kilometres northeast of Kamloops.

Two concerning wildfires are burning on either side of the lake in the Shuswap region — the Bush Creek wildfire on the west shore, and the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire on the east shore.

While both fires were sparked on July 12, they both flared up last week, leading to dozens of people being told to leave their homes.

Adams Lake residents describe sudden change in fire conditions: Beth and Tom Shouldice have been watching the Lower East Adams Wildfire burn near their cabin for days. But a sudden shift in wind caused the flames to come dangerously close to the community east of Kamloops.

The properties taken off evacuation order are now instead on evacuation alert, which means residents must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

"We have three communities — Dorian Bay, Wolford Point and Ends Reach — those areas have been downgraded to an alert status," said Tracy Hughes, the public information officer for the Shuswap Emergency Program. "Those are the communities north of the Adams Lake Ferry.

"I should point out that all the area to the south of the ferry, which is under the jurisdiction of the Adams Lake Indian Band, those areas are remaining on order. There is still an increased fire threat in those areas."

The Adams Lake Ferry is the only means of transportation for many residents living on the shores of the popular lake, which is a recreational zone during summer.

It has been limited to essential travel only since the evacuation orders were issued last week.

"We're working closely with B.C. Wildfire [Service] and the ferry operator to prioritize firefighters and firefighting equipment still getting into that area," Hughes said. "We are asking those residents who are returning, they may have to wait longer than normal."

The two wildfires are among 11 wildfires of note burning across B.C. — those considered dangerous or are particularly visible.

More than 380 fires are burning across B.C., and 174 are out of control as of 12 p.m. PT. Saturday.