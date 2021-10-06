Homicide victim found near Kamloops landfill identified by RCMP

Police have identified a man found dead in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, saying his death has now been ruled a homicide.

Firefighters discovered the body of Adam Hibbert, 29, along the shoreline near the entrance to the city landfill around 4:15 p.m. PT, according to a statement.

Crews had initially been called to the area for a suspicious fire off Mission Flats Road.

Evidence collected in recent days led investigators to believe Hibbert's death was a targeted homicide, RCMP said.

Investigators released Hibbert's name and photo in hopes of generating tips about his activity on Thursday and Friday.

"In investigations like this, early tips and information from the public can be crucial," said Sgt. Nestor Baird.

"If anyone has video surveillance, cellphone or dashcam video that may have captured something suspicious in the Mission Flats area, or any information about the victim's interactions prior to his murder, please let us know as soon as possible."

Baird said there is no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-34657.