Man who worked for B.C. substance use recovery centre charged with sexual assault

A man who worked for a substance use recovery centre in New Westminster, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, police say.

Adam Haber, 50, was charged with three counts on Wednesday.

Court records show the alleged offences took place in the city roughly a decade ago — on April 1, 2012; July 5, 2012; and July 1, 2013.

In a statement, the New Westminster Police Department said investigators have spoken with 11 victims to date and believe there might be others who haven't yet come forward.

"We want to assure victims that police are here to listen to what you experienced," wrote Sgt. Andrew Leaver. "Your safety is something we take seriously, and we're here to provide you necessary support and resources as you bravely come forward."

The statement said Haber is from Vancouver. He appeared in court in New Westminster on Wednesday.

Haber previously worked at Last Door Recovery Society, a drug and alcohol treatment centre that's been running in the city for more than 35 years.

An online biography for Haber, which has since been removed, said he was a fitness instructor and society alumnus who "has been active in his personal recovery program for over a decade."

In a statement to CBC News, the society said it "severed ties" with Haber after allegations surfaced.

"We are not aware of any clients of the Last Door Recovery Society who are connected with those allegations. Public safety is paramount and we urge anyone with information about this matter to contact the police," read an email.