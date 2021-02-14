Police investigating homicide in Surrey say it's not related to recent gang violence

Police say a man found dead in Surrey Friday was a victim of homicide.

Adrian Golofit, 31, was discovered in his home in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood when a friend went to check on him around 7:15 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says his death is now being considered a homicide. He was injured, but IHIT did not say how he died.

Golofit was not known to police and had no ties to ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland, IHIT's Sgt. Frank Jang said.

"This investigation truly is a mystery and that is why we need people to help us out," he said.

"There are a lot of questions around what happened to Adrian. More questions than answers."

Golofit last contacted a friend on Thursday at 8 a.m. Police are now trying to piece together what happened in the hours afterward.

IHIT investigators went door-to-door Saturday speaking to neighbours, and are also asking friends, family and anyone who knew Golofit to contact them.

They are also asking anyone with video footage from the neighbourhood to contact police.

The investigation is in the early stages and it's not yet know if the death was targeted or random, Jang said.

He said Golofit's family was "blindsided" by his death and are looking for answers.

"They're devastated," he said.

"They want answers and we want answers."