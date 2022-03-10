B.C. acupuncturist banned from treating women while awaiting penalty for sexual misconduct

A Surrey, B.C., acupuncturist found guilty of sexual misconduct has been banned from treating female patients while he awaits discipline from his professional regulator.

A public notification from the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of B.C. says Jordan Titchener must post notices in the reception area and all treatment rooms at his clinic, as well as on his website, letting patients know about the restrictions.

The measure comes after a patient complained to the college about Titchener's behaviour during an appointment in November 2020.

According to a citation on the college's website , the patient had told Titchener her left arm was numb. She alleged that while she was lying on the treatment table, Titchener asked her to squeeze his finger, but instead placed his penis in the palm of her hand.

Titchener faced a hearing over those allegations in September, and a college panel determined he engaged in sexual misconduct.

His prohibition from treating women will remain in place until the college determines a penalty. A hearing has been scheduled for May 12.

Titchener has not yet responded to requests for comment.