Activists enter Abbotsford pig farm after 'troubling' footage emerges

Dozens of activists have entered a pig farm in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sunday morning, days after "troubling" footage showing conditions inside the farm sparked an SPCA investigation.

The video in question, released by PETA, appears to show female pigs and their piglets living in confined gestation crates, along with the bodies of some deceased pigs in varying degrees of decomposition at the Excelsior Hog Farm.

The group said in a written statement that 65 activists peacefully entered the farm at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Another 135 activists are gathered outside, and police are on the scene.

The statement from the group said it is part of an internationally recognized movement called "Meat the Victims."

"We have come together from all over North America in response to an investigation that was recently released from this farm. We are speaking out against the cruelty of the animal agriculture industry, and to stand in solidarity for the animals," the group said in the statement.

The B.C. SPCA said many of the pigs appear to be suffering from a number of health issues including large hernias, respiratory distress and limb lameness, as well as cleanliness issues.

In a statement, Chad Goertzen from B.C. Pork said the protest "has put animals at risk and has threatened the livelihood, health, and safety of hard-working farm families."

"We respect that there are those that do not agree with the use of animals. However, the aggressive and illegal activity that has occurred today has gone beyond what is acceptable," he said.

"We expect that law enforcement will be following the appropriate steps in dealing with these individuals."