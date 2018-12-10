Accused sex offender discussed suicide before 2016 in-custody death, coroner's inquest hears

David Tucker detailed to his aunt exactly how he planned to take his own life at the Surrey Pretrial Centre in July, 2016, a coroner's inquest heard on Monday.

Susan Brennan told the inquest that her nephew was hoarding methadone medication in order to take a lethal dose.

Tucker was being held in custody while awaiting trial on multiple charges related to alleged attacks on three women at the University of British Columbia in April 2016.

Brennan read a statement from Tucker's mother, who described a troubled individual who struggled with violent tendencies and behavioural issues throughout his life.

The statement described an in-custody suicide attempt by Tucker about a month before he died, which also involved on overdose of prescribed opioids.

Brennan said she had tried to talk Tucker out of killing himself and called the Surrey Pretrial Centre July 20, 2016 to warn officials about the suicide threat.

She testified that she told officials to listen to recordings of the phone call she had with Tucker, detailing his plans.

'Enough drugs to kill himself'

Tucker had been staying at a psychiatric facility, Colony Farm, but told his aunt that he was trying to get back to the Surrey Pretrial Centre.

"That was his intention," Brennan testified. "He wanted to get back to Surrey Pretrial, so he could get enough drugs to kill himself."

David Tucker was found dead in the early morning hours of July 25, 2016 at the Surrey Pretrial Centre in Surrey, B.C. (Leoboudv/Wikimedia)

Brennan was told by Tucker that inmates sometimes use a piece of gauze hidden in their mouths to absorb methadone. It can be diverted to other inmates, or, as the inquest heard, saved to be taken in a larger dose than prescribed.

Cell surveillance compromised

The inquest heard from corrections officers who were working during the early morning hours of July 25, 2016.

They described Tucker's segregation cell window being scratched or smeared with something that made it difficult to see inside. A surveillance camera had also been damaged.

A censored frame grab from the cell video footage shown at the coroner's inquest shows how the camera had been damaged or tampered with to hinder surveillance. (B.C. Coroners Service)

Around 2 a.m., correctional officer Shane Harris, who was the nightshift supervisor, got a call from another guard saying Tucker didn't appear to be moving in his cell.

The guards entered the cell and found Tucker unresponsive in his bed and cold to the touch.

A nurse at the facility testified that she had stopped by Tucker's cell around 7:45 p.m. on July 24 to administer voluntary medications, which he didn't take.

She said he didn't respond to a couple of attempts to call him but could be seen breathing through the window.

The inquest is scheduled to hear two more days of testimony.

The coroner's inquest will determine the cause of Tucker's death. It does not have the jurisdiction to find fault, but the five-person jury can make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths in similar circumstances.

