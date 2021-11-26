Accused in Vanderhoof RCMP detachment shooting spent time in hospital after arrest

A man charged with the attempted murder of an RCMP officer spent time in hospital since his arrest last week, his lawyer said during a court appearance Monday afternoon.

Paul Nicholas Russell is charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm.

RCMP said he targeted the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment, firing numerous bullets into the building where about a dozen people were working on Thursday.

RCMP North District Chief Supt. Warren Brown said the shooting was believed to be a "targeted attack on the RCMP."

"I am told bullets from a rifle smashed through windows, striking walls, equipment and flying past work stations... Terrible accounts where our employees were deafened by gunfire, could smell burning gun powder and threw themselves on the ground to avoid being shot," said Brown.

Russell appeared in court by video for a scheduled bail hearing on Monday afternoon.

Appearing by telephone, his lawyer Donna Turko told the judge she hadn't been able to speak to her client as he was "in hospital and now back to the Prince George Regional Correctional Centre."

The judge then described to the court that Russell was standing up from his chair and showing the medical bracelet to the video camera to show he had been in the hospital.

Officials didn't provide any information about why Russell had been in hospital, or how long he had been there.

The RCMP declined to comment.

The judge postponed Russell's bail hearing until Dec.15.

Russell responded, "Okay, sounds good."

The charge against Russell has not been proven in court.