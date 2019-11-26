Accused in Marissa Shen murder headed to trial next fall
Ibrahim Ali, then 28, arrived in Canada as a refugee from Syria 17 months before his arrest
A trial date for Ibrahim Ali, the man accused of the murder of 13-year-old Marissa Shen in Burnaby three years ago has been scheduled for the fall of 2020 in B.C. Supreme Court.
Ali was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the aftermath of Shen's muder on July 18, 2017, following a police investigation which lasted for several months.
Shen had been reported missing that day and her body was discovered early the next morning in Burnaby's Central Park.
Police have said Ali, who was 28 years old at the time of his arrest, had no previous criminal record and arrived in Canada as a refugee from Syria 17 months before his arrest.
A preliminary inquiry had been set, but the B.C. Prosecution Service said that it has elected to proceed by direct indictment which means the case will proceed directly to trial.
Jury selection is expected to take place on Sept. 10, 2020, and the trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 21.
