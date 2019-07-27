Abusive customers a problem at Vancouver Island recycling depot

Recycling depot operations manager Neil Tyler is happy people are practising the three Rs, but he would like them to consider adding another: Respect.

Neil and his wife, Louise Tyler, run the Parksville Bottle and Recycling Depot on Vancouver Island and Neil says they and their employees are tired of suffering verbal and physical abuse from angry customers.

He says the abuse is often triggered when people learn they have to sort their own recyclables or are told they cannot drop off products the province will not recycle.

"These are not our rules, they are industry standards," Neil told All Points West host Robyn Burns. He said the depot can be fined or even lose its licence if it accepts items that do not adhere to Recycle B.C.'s rules, such as glass jars with food waste inside.

Signs at the recycling depot remind people to sort their items. (Submitted/Parksville Bottle and Recycling Depot)

'It gets heated'

When some people realize they can't leave all their waste behind, Neil said they drop it at the entrance gate anyway or sometimes throw it at staff. Often, it is glass jars that shatter in the depot yard.

'It gets heated sometimes," said Neil who said he has had staff quit because of the constant harassment and recently had to call police when a woman punched Louise in the head.

The Tyler's hand out "hundreds of brochures" educating people about what the depot does and doesn't take and have signs posted all over the depot yard explaining what the proper procedures are.

They have owned and operated the depot for 25 years, and Neil said the abuse ramps up when guidelines change and people are confused.

"We are stuck and can only accept the items we are allowed to accept," he said.

Information on what can and cannot be recycled in British Columbia is available on Recycle B.C.'s website.