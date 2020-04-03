'Absolutely safe' for nurses to wear same mask for hours while seeing COVID-19 patients, top doctor says

B.C.'s provincial health officer says it's "absolutely safe" for nurses to wear the same mask and other personal protective equipment for an entire shift when dealing exclusively with COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Bonnie Henry made those comments in response to criticism from the B.C. Nurses' Union about apparent rationing of N95 respirators and surgical masks in hospitals.

"It is absolutely safe to be wearing one face mask ... face shields, gowns and gloves for a whole cohort of patients. If I'm dealing on the COVID-19 ward, then I can wear it on the entirety of my shift, unless it gets splashed or dirty or damaged," Henry said Thursday.

"That is a well-recognized, safe way of using personal protective equipment. It reduces the amount of time I might contaminate myself by taking it off and on."

She said the same isn't true for health professionals who might be working with a variety of patients with different conditions during their shifts. In those cases, it's necessary to change personal protective equipment every time a worker moves between patients.

Henry acknowledged that B.C. has burned through "astronomical" numbers of respirators and masks as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, and said there's a worldwide shortage of these crucial supplies.

She said the province is looking into several different options for securing enough personal protective equipment to make it through this crisis. That includes research on sterilizing and reusing masks and respirators, as well as innovations being offered by the private sector.