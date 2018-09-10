Above the law: Cops find break-and-enter suspect hiding in ceiling

RCMP have arrested a 31-year-old West Kelowna, B.C., man they found hiding in the ceiling of a business after responding to a possible break-and-enter alert.

When police arrived at the business complex in the 3000 block of Louie Drive in West Kelowna early Sunday morning, they found a business with a broken glass door. However, the smashed entrance didn't belong to the shop where the alarm was triggered, but a neighbouring business.

"Once inside, investigators discovered damage to the interior walls, which separated the vacant business and the business of the reported alarm," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey in a statement.

Eventually, police found the man in the ceiling which connects the empty business to the shop where the alarm was originally tripped.

False information

While working the scene, West Kelowna RCMP allege a number of women, who police believe to be associates of the ceiling dweller, tried to lure them away from the scene.

"These individuals approached our officers at the scene and gave false information, as well as making calls into 911 emergency of unfounded events," said O'Donaghey.

O'Donaghey says that the suspect and his associates could face additional charges.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

