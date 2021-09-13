About 2,000 cases of suspicious COVID-19 vaccine records referred to police in B.C.
Health ministry says many people have booked appointments for shots after law enforcement called in
About 2,000 cases of people who've tried to upload what appear to be fraudulent vaccine records to the provincial system have been referred to police for investigation, B.C.'s health ministry confirmed Friday.
But once law enforcement became involved, many of those people have now booked appointments for legitimate COVID-19 shots, a government spokesperson said, without providing exact numbers.
The news of these investigations comes after Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Monday that letters would be mailed to 1,715 people who've tried to upload their records to the provincial immunization registry without success.
These records are necessary to obtain a B.C. vaccine card, which is required to dine in at restaurants, work out at the gym and attend sports games or concerts.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet confirmed that Mounties are currently investigating suspected fraudulent vaccine records, but couldn't provide an exact number.
The health ministry has said there is a small number of people who've been vaccinated but are still having trouble uploading their records, and the Provincial Health Services Authority is working on correcting the problem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?