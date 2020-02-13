Richmond mall hosting Saturday information session on COVID-19

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can bring them to Aberdeen Centre in Richmond, B.C., on Saturday to have them answered.

The shopping mall is hosting an information session with a panel of medical professionals from 1 to 3 p.m. following a decline in business that mall management attributes to fears over the virus.

Earlier this month, Joey Kwan, Aberdeen's director of promotion and public relations, told CBC that traffic at the mall was about 30 per cent lower than normal for this time of year.

Kwan said that many view Aberdeen as an important "hub" for the community.

She thinks Saturday's event will not only inform people about the best ways to avoid getting sick, but also let folks know that the risk of contracting the illness in B.C. remains low.

Kwan also hopes it drums up a bit of business, too.

On Thursday, health officials in British Columbia announced the sixth presumptive case of the novel coronavirus in the province. The update came one day after the government revealed that B.C.'s first confirmed patient had fully recovered, and that four others are symptom free.