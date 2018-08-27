Coroner to examine death of man shot by Vancouver police

The B.C. Coroner's Service will hold an inquest into the police shooting of a man on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside three years ago.

26-year-old Abdi Gani Mahamud Hirsi, of Edmonton, was shot and killed on April 9, 2015 in the middle of what police described as a stabbing spree.

Hirsi, the Vancouver Police Department said at the time, stabbed two people before officers found him.

Police shot him with bean bag rounds, they said, which failed to subdue him. He did not drop the knife.

He was stabbing a third person when police said officers fatally shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, advocates said Hirsi's death might have been avoidable. There were calls for better mental health services, especially services that understood Hirsi's language and culture. He was said to be of Somali descent.

Hirsi was in police custody when he was shot, the coroner said, making an inquest into his death mandatory.

A coroner's inquest can explore the circumstances contributing to a death and make recommendations to prevent future deaths but cannot assign fault.

The inquest will begin Nov. 5 at the Burnaby Coroners' Court.