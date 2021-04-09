Man who shot bystander in Surrey jailed for nearly 2 years after guilty plea

A Vancouver man is facing nearly two years in jail after he was sentenced in connection with a gang-related shooting in Surrey, B.C., that injured an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened in a residential area of the Newton neighbourhood around 3:30 p.m. PT on July 9, 2017. Two people in separate trucks shot at each other in the 770 block of 147A Street, police said at the time.

A bullet grazed the shoulder of a 62-year-old woman from Ontario who was visiting family in Surrey.

After a year-and-a-half-long investigation, Abd'l Malik Loubissi-Morris was arrested in Richmond, B.C., on Dec. 11, 2019.

He was charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

The Crown said Loubissi-Morris pleaded guilty on March 31 in New Westminster, B.C., to aggravated assault and a single firearms offence. The attempted murder charge was stayed as part of the plea agreement.

Loubissi-Morris was sentenced to 46 months in jail for the assault and 20 months for the firearms charge, to be served concurrently.

After credit for time served, he has just over 22 months left behind bars. He will be on probation for two years after his release and banned from having a firearm for 10 years.