Vancouver political party drops candidate over role at discredited non-profit

One of the leading political parties in Vancouver's upcoming municipal election has distanced itself from one of its school board candidates after finding out about his dealings with a discredited non-profit.

A statement from A Better City (ABC) on Monday said it had formally removed its endorsement of Christopher Richardson, who was one of five candidates running for a spot with the school board.

"Late Friday afternoon ABC Vancouver was made aware that a charitable organization that Christopher Richardson was a board member of had its charitable status revoked by the Canada Revenue Agency on Sept. 10," the statement read.

"On Saturday, ABC conducted several queries. At the conclusion, ABC sent an email at 8 p.m. Saturday evening to the chief election officer that ABC's endorsement of Christopher Richardson be removed, knowing that the deadline to do so may have passed."

Should Richardson win on voting day, the party said he would not be able to join its caucus "until the matter is resolved to satisfaction."

The party did not provide further details, including the name of the non-profit.

ABC is running a full slate of candidates for Vancouver council, park board, and school board in the municipal election on Oct. 15. Three former independent councillors, formerly with the Non-Partisan Association, joined the newly formed party in April.

Ken Sim is the party's candidate for mayor.