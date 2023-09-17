3 people injured in Abbotsford, B.C., stabbing, including attacker

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a Saturday evening stabbing that sent three people to hospital, including the suspect, appears to have been a targeted attack.

Officers were called to an apartment building on McCallum Road south of Marshall Road shortly before 7:00 p.m. PT Saturday for a weapons call.

When they arrived, they found two people with what appeared to be serious and life-threatening stab wounds.

Emergency service members treated the victims at the scene, and they were rushed to hospital. According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, one person had to be airlifted to hospital.

The stabbing occurred at an apartment building on McCallum Road, south of Marshall Road. (Shane MacKichan)

Police found the suspect a short time later, who was placed into custody and taken to hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries.

The Major Crime Unit has taken control of the investigation, with early indicators suggesting the event was targeted and there is no risk to the public.