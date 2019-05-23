Abbotsford police say early morning fire deliberately set in occupied home

Abbotsford police are looking for a man in connection with an arson fire at a house in the 22-hundred block of Bedford Place Thursday morning at 3:15 a.m.

Fire investigators say a male suspect backed a mini-van onto the driveway of the home before dousing the vehicle with accelerant and setting it on fire. The flames spread to the garage attached to the home with five people inside.

Sgt. Judy Bird with the Abbotsford police says it's unclear whether the suspect knew there were people inside sleeping at the time of the attack.

"We are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. We are also working with officers from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service investigators to collect CCTV from the neighborhood, speak to witnesses, and be able to find out why the family appears to have been targeted and what possibly the motive is."

Five people managed to escape their house unharmed after an early morning arson fire in the 22-hundred block of Bedford Place Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Kevin MacDonald)

All five victims were able to get out of the house in time but were treated for smoke inhalation.

Sgt. Bird says none are known to police.

"This family are truly victims".

The suspect is described as wearing a hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes and was seen running from the driveway.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to contact the Abbotsford Police Department.