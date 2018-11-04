Abbotsford police investigating autobody shop fire as arson

Investigators in Abbotsford say multiple cars were deliberately set on fire Saturday night at an autobody shop.

Firefighters rushed to Overseas Autobody on Windsor Street around 11:30 and spent an hour putting out flames that had engulfed up to 15 vehicles, according to witnesses.

Abbotsford police say the fires were deliberately set. (Shane MacKichan)

Firefighters say some windows and siding on the building of the autobody were damaged as well.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Snider says crew worked to protect the building before putting out the car fires.

Const. Jody Thomas says the incident is being investigated as arson.