Tulip festival moving to Okanagan from Abbotsford after founder relocates

The Bloom Abbotsford Tulip Festival is saying goodbye to the Fraser Valley and hello to the North Okanagan.

Founder Alexis Szarek said in a news release that the land where the festival had been held for four consecutive years was sold to new owners while she and her family had moved to Armstrong.

"It's a bittersweet feeling to say goodbye to the incredible community that supported our vision for the last few years but we're hopeful for the future of the event in our new community," said Szarek.

From 2016 to 2019 the event attracted 100,000 visitors each year who came to witness the hundreds of thousands of tulips in bloom.

The Bloom Abbotsford Tulip Festival was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The release does not say when the festival will be up and running in the new location.