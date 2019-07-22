Abbotsford residents displaced after early-morning townhouse fire

Several people were forced out of their homes early Monday morning as a fire damaged three different townhouse units in Abbotsford, B.C.

The fire was called in just before 2 a.m. PT by people living in the 33400 block of Lynn Avenue.

Flames could be seen flaring up through the roof of the complex and were visible from nearby Highway 1.

"We had a significant amount of fire ... coming from the balcony areas and lapping up onto the roof," said Asst. Chief Craig Bird with the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service.

All the residents and pets in the three units escaped unharmed. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Fire officials said the newer design of the building made it easier for crews to contain the blaze.

"We're very fortunate that it's a newer building and there are fire separations, even in the attic area between each suite, which has isolated it ... to two suites that have the main bulk of the damage." said Bird.

Bird said they didn't have an exact number of people who were displaced, but the residents of all the suites involved made it out unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.