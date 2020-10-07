Have you seen this stolen blueberry harvester?

Abbotsford police are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a $275,000 blueberry harvester that was stolen from a farm recently.

The six-metre-tall piece of machinery is believed to have been stolen from a blueberry farm in the 40000 block of North Parallel Road between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5.

The 2016 Oxbo 7420 harvester was driven off the property after the front gate was taken off its hinges, the Abbotsford Police Department said in a statement.

The metal harvester with yellow stairs would have been tough to miss, they say — it takes up a full lane of traffic and blueberry harvesting season is over, so most of the machines are off the road.

Anyone driving on Highway 1 or Sumas Prairie who may have seen the harvester is asked to contact police.