Abbotsford police arrest 4 suspects after man found stabbed

Abbotsford police say four people have been arrested after a man was found bleeding on a road Sunday evening.

Just after 7 p.m. PT, paramedics responded to reports of a man lying on the ground in the 1900 block of Riverside Road. Police say it appeared the man had been stabbed. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim is in his 50s, from Abbotsford and will recover from non-life threatening injuries.

Three women and one man were later arrested by officers in relation to the incident. The Abbotsford Police Department says the suspects and victim know each other.

Sgt. Judy Bird said in a release that there is no risk to the public.

She is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.