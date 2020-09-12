2 injured after shots fired at shopping centre in Abbotsford, B.C.

Two people have been injured in a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on Friday afternoon, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Paramedics were called to the McCallum Junction shopping centre at around 3:20 p.m.

One of the injured people has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition while the other was taken by ambulance in serious condition, an EHS spokesperson said.

Police say suspects in the shooting are in custody.

Witnesses tell CBC that the parking lot outside the Cabela's outdoor recreation store has been cordoned off while police investigate.