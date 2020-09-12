Skip to Main Content
2 injured after shots fired at shopping centre in Abbotsford, B.C.

Two people have been injured in a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on Friday afternoon, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Suspects are in custody, according to police

Two people were injured in a shooting at the McCallum Junction shopping centre in Abbotsford, B.C., on Friday. (Abbotsford Police Department)

Paramedics were called to the McCallum Junction shopping centre at around 3:20 p.m.

One of the injured people has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition while the other was taken by ambulance in serious condition, an EHS spokesperson said.

Police say suspects in the shooting are in custody.

Witnesses tell CBC that the parking lot outside the Cabela's outdoor recreation store has been cordoned off while police investigate.

