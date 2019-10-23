Man in hospital after shooting in Abbotsford

A man is in hospital after a shooting in Abbotsford Tuesday night.

Abbotsford police said the attack happened just after 7:00 p.m. PT in the 31700-block of South Fraser Way.

Police said the victim, in his mid-20s, is being treated in hospital but had no information on his condition.

AbbyPD currently investigating shooting 31700 block South Fraser Way. Male early 20’s believed to be the victim who is currently receiving medical treatment. Have info? Call AbbyPD 604-859-5225, text 222973, or anonymously Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 <a href="https://t.co/7Hlq1EysYm">pic.twitter.com/7Hlq1EysYm</a> —@AbbyPoliceDept

Traffic is being re-routed in the area as police investigate.

More to come.