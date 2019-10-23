Skip to Main Content
Man in hospital after shooting in Abbotsford
Abbotsford police are investigating a shooting that sent in a man in his early twenties to hospital Tuesday night.

Abbotsford police have not released information about possible suspects, or victim's condition

Abbotsford police said the victim is a young man believed to be in his early twenties. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A man is in hospital after a shooting in Abbotsford Tuesday night.

Abbotsford police said the attack happened just after 7:00 p.m. PT in the 31700-block of South Fraser Way.

Police said the victim, in his mid-20s, is being treated in hospital but had no information on his condition.

Traffic is being re-routed in the area as police investigate.

More to come.

 

