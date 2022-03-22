Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are leading the probe into a fatal shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, officers were called just before 10 p.m. PT Monday for reports of a shooting at a property in the 3500-block of Latimer Street, a residential neighbourhood northeast of the city's downtown.

Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say the man died at the scene.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but is handing the case over to the specialized homicide team.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to please call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551- 4448.

IHIT is the largest homicide unit in Canada, responsible for investigating homicides, suspicious deaths and high-risk missing persons where foul play is suspected. It serves 28 RCMP communities and 4 municipal police communities across southwest B.C.