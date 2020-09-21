Late-night shooting in Abbotsford caps week of gun violence in Lower Mainland

Abbotsford police responded to reports of gunfire Saturday evening, the ninth shooting incident across the Lower Mainland since last Monday.

Officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle that had been shot at in the area of Upper Maclure Road and Swallow Place, the Abbotsford Police Department said.

Officers are now asking for witnesses, security footage and dashcam video from the area on Saturday between 10:30 p.m. and midnight.

It's the latest shooting incident in a week of increased gun violence across the Lower Mainland.

Also on Saturday, Langley RCMP officers were called to a gas station where two people had reportedly been shooting at each other.

Earlier, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said one of two men shot at a restaurant in Richmond on Friday night had died of his injuries. And early Friday morning, Langley RCMP were called to the area of 212 Street and 42 Avenue, where they found two injured men, one suffering from gunshot wounds.

Thursday, Surrey RCMP reported one person had been injured in a shooting. Around 11:30 p.m. that night, gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles at a gas station near No. 3 Road and Blundell Road in Richmond.

On Wednesday, a man was shot dead in South Vancouver and a vehicle linked to the shooting was later found on fire in Richmond.

Also that night, Vancouver police officers found two people unresponsive in a room at the Astoria Hotel on the Downtown Eastside. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hotel and the other died in hospital.

Last Monday evening, Surrey RCMP responded to a shooting in the 12900-block of 65 Avenue, where one man was found uninjured.