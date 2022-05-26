Homicide investigators have been called to Abbotsford, B.C., after an assault led to a man's death on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the parking lot of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on South Fraser Way at about 10:30 p.m. PT, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A statement from police said "individuals suspected to be involved'' in the death are in custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is taking over the case.

Abbotsford police said IHIT will provide any further updates. Anyone with information, dashcam or surveillance video should contact the homicide team.