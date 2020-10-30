Suspect sought in Abbotsford road rage incident that ended with driver ramming another vehicle

Police in Abbotsford hope tips from the public will help investigators catch up with a man they say tailed a car into the Meadow Fair Mall parking lot, threatened another driver, then threatened an elderly man before ramming another vehicle.

It happened last Friday just before 7 p.m. in the mall's parking lot at 31940 South Fraser Way. Police say it was a case of road rage followed by a hit and run.

Investigators say the victim, who was driving a grey Kia Rio 5, was followed by a grey Nissan Frontier pickup as they pulled into the mall's parking lot.

The victim told police they knew they were being followed and pulled into a parking spot in a well-lit area in front of a Dollarama store.

Police say the suspect driving the Nissan parked a few stalls over.

"The suspect got out of his car and began to kick at the victim's car, yelling threats of violence and derogatory comments," Abbotsford police said in a statement.

Older couple

Police say a couple — described as older — tried to intervene. The suspect, officers said, threatened the man before returning to the victim in the Rio.

He ripped off the rear windshield wiper, returned to his own vehicle and rammed the rear of the Kia before driving off, according to police.

Officers arrived a short time later.

Abbotsford police say no one was injured, but they are looking to speak with the man driving the Nissan pickup. Police say he is not the registered driver of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late 20s or early 30s. He has short ash blond hair, is six feet or 1.8 metres tall.

Police say he was wearing a black hoodie, black hat and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Investigators would like anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 604-859-5225. They are also looking for any video someone may have recorded the incident.