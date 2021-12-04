Evacuation order lifted for part of Abbotsford as city unveils 'Return Home' plan

Some Abbotsford residents will be able to return home after the city lifted an evacuation order for a portion of the Sumas Prairie as part of a "Return Home" plan unveiled on Friday.

In a news conference, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun lifted an evacuation order for around 240 properties in the north of the city effective immediately, as floodwaters dropped 12 inches — 30 centimetres — over the past 24 hours in the Sumas Prairie.

"I want you to know our focus now is getting you home safely," Braun said.

As part of the Return Home plan, four main areas have been identified where evacuation orders will start to lift: north, lake bottom, central and south. Information is also provided about accessible routes and the availability of potable water and further supports.

Four areas have been identified in the Sumas Prairie for evacuation orders that will start to lift in the coming weeks — north, lake bottom, central and south, said Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun in a news conference unveiling the city's 'Return Home' plan. (City of Abbotsford)

Residents of the north region will now be able to return home — an area sandwiched by the Sumas Canal on the south and the Vedder Canal on the north, between the Sumas River on the west and Boundary Road on the east. However a "do not use water" advisory is still in effect, meaning water can only be used for flushing toilets.

Services like garbage and debris management and a potable drinking water supply station located near the intersection of No. 2 and Boundary Roads will be available for residents in the area starting 8 a.m. Saturday.

"With the lifting of this order we are asking everyone to exercise extreme caution as they make their way through this newly opened area, especially over the next few days, as we have snow in our forecast," Braun said.

All other areas will remain under an evacuation order until assessment teams deem it safe for residents to return, Braun said, adding that there is no set timeline yet.

"We know that for many of the residents, returning to their homes and farms will not be easy," he said.

"I've watched people's hearts break. People have lost everything."

But Braun says he is encouraged by the upcoming forecast, saying the good weather expected in the next two weeks is much needed for the massive cleanup efforts still daunting the city.

"I want it to be really clear though, the hardest work is still ahead of us," he warned.

"This is going to be a long process ... And we may not fully recover for a decade."