Skip to Main Content
Abbotsford police investigating shots fired

Abbotsford police investigating shots fired

Abbotsford police are investigating a report of shots fired at the intersection of Ross Road and Simpson Road.

Intersection of Ross Road and Simpson Road is closed

CBC News ·
The intersection is currently closed. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Abbotsford police are investigating a report of shots fired at the intersection of Ross Road and Simpson Road.

According to a tweet, the intersection is currently closed, and people are being warned to avoid the area. 

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories