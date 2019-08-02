Only issue facing court is the identification of Oscar Arfmann as Const. John Davidson's killer, Crown says

Abbotsford's police chief says hearing details of Const. John Davidson's final moments has been difficult, but it brings some relief to know the trial of a man accused in his fatal shooting is nearing its end.

Oscar Arfmann has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in B.C. Supreme Court, where he is being tried by judge alone.

Crown counsel presented a video Thursday with the sound of two gunshots ringing out as part of closing arguments.

"For me, it was certainly very difficult to see that video and understand John's last moments, but I also saw how heroic John was to go in there when he knew someone had just shot a gun and the public was in danger," Police Chief Mike Serr said outside the court.

Officers line the highway — here, the Brunette Avenue overpass — to pay their respects to an officer shot in the line of duty in Abbotsford. (Bill Cook)

Davidson, 53, had been with the Abbotsford Police Department for 11 years when he died on Nov. 6, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Wendy Stephen told Justice Carol Ross that she must only agree that Arfmann was the man who shot and killed the officer in order to find him guilty.

Davidson was responding to a report of a shots fired and a stolen vehicle when he was shot twice from behind at close range with a high-powered rifle. The first bullet struck the middle of his back and the second, the base of his skull, Stephen said.

It's clear Davidson was killed in the line of duty, a criteria for first-degree murder and that the killing was intentional, she told the court.

"The only issue really in this case is the identification of Mr. Arfmann as Const. Davidson's killer," Stephen said.

Stephen said witness accounts, photos and video footage identify Arfmann as the man who killed Davidson, an assertion disputed by his defence.

As Stephen presented her final arguments, Arfmann leaned back in his chair with crossed arms, folded a tissue and occasionally touched his face and shoulder-length grey hair.

He had been scheduled to testify in his own defence last week, but his lawyer Martin Peters said Arfmann changed his mind and no defence was called.

Stephen pieced together a timeline Thursday of the events leading up to Davidson's death.

The Crown alleges Arfmann took a Ford Mustang from a car dealership without paying two days before the shooting. Dealership employees spotted the vehicle in a strip mall parking lot, and two managers reported it to police. When a man identified as Arfmann by the managers returned to the Mustang, they told him police were on the way, Stephen said.

Oscar Arfmann is on trial for first degree murder in the shooting death of Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson. (CBC)

One of the managers has testified he heard him respond: "I'll show you what I have in store for police," Stephen said,

However, Peters noted the other manager couldn't corroborate the statement. The suspect then reached into the passenger side of the Mustang, pulled out a rifle and shot toward them, Stephen told the court.

He drove away from the scene, then circled back around the same time that Davidson arrived in an unmarked pickup, Stephen said. Footage shown in court and witness accounts describe the pickup pulling up to the Mustang, the driver's side door of the truck opening, two shots ringing out and the Mustang driving away again, Stephen said.

One witness testified that he heard the first shot, then watched a man with long salt-and-pepper hair wearing a black leather jacket holding a long-barrel gun, pointing it toward Davidson on the ground and shooting again, Stephen said.

"A number of people made heroic efforts to help Const. Davidson, but to no avail," Stephen said.

Only eight or nine minutes passed between Arfmann's alleged confrontation with the dealership managers and his arrest, after officers rammed his car with their vehicle, Stephen said.

Arfmann was arrested in a black leather jacket and large belt, and Stephen said witnesses also describe the man who shot Davidson as wearing the same clothing and to suggest it was someone else, "would be to speculate to the point of absurdity."

Late Thursday, Peters began delivering his closing defence arguments by questioning a case based on varying witness accounts. One witness described a long brown jacket, another described a man with short curly hair and a "paunch," which Peters said Arfmann does not have.

The same witness who described watching the suspect take the second shot at Davidson also said he couldn't identify the suspect in court, Peters said.



Police officers also gave conflicting testimonies about the gun, Peters said.

While the Crown has made a strong case identifying Arfmann as both the man who confronted the dealership managers and the one who was arrested, it has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Arfmann pulled the trigger that killed Davidson, he said.

"At those two bookends of the case, it is well presented. But it doesn't speak to the middle and the middle is like a hole in a donut," Peters said. "The identity of the person who killed Const. Davidson has not been proven."

Members of the police department have attended the trial alongside members of Davidson's family, who occasionally put their arms around one another as they sat in court.

Serr said that while the officers are there to show support, that support has also been returned by Davidson's family.

"They are such an amazing family, so strong, so courageous and they in turn give us a lot of strength," he said.