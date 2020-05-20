Abbotsford Police seeking witnesses after disabled woman hit with paintball

Abbotsford police are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman with disabilities named Emily, who was sitting in her front driveway on Monday afternoon, was shot in the upper leg with a paintball.

The incident happened on Glenn Mountain Drive between 12:30 and 1:00 pm. The shooter may have been in a vehicle.

Investigators said Emily is developmentally disabled and is non-verbal so cannot explain who attacked her or what happened.

The family's name is not being disclosed for privacy reasons.

Her mother, Diane, said in a police news release, "We were so disappointed that this would happen near our home. Luckily neither Emily, nor anyone else in our neighbourhood, was badly injured. Since this happened yesterday, so many community members have come forward to express their care and concern for Emily."

Police said Emily sustained a minor red mark to her leg.

They are asking anyone who has information, or has CCTV or dashboard camera video of the street on May 18 at the time of the incident, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.