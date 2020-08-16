Abbotsford police seek tips after woman sexually assaulted

Police in Abbotsford are seeking help to locate a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted just after 1 a.m. PT on Saturday near the 2600 block of West Bourquin Crescent at South Fraser Way.

After the attack, police say, the victim flagged down an officer patrolling the area.

In a written statement, Abbotsford police said the victim told the officer she had tried to flag other vehicles passing by, but none had stopped to help her.

The victim was taken to hospital for the treatment of what police call non-life threatening injuries. She was released later Saturday.

Random attack

Police say the attack appears to be random and the victim and her assailant don't know each other.

The suspect is described as white, 30-35 years years old, and about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Police say he has sandy dark brown short hair, a scruffy patchy beard, partially rotted teeth, and was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

A statement from police said the suspect fled on a bicycle after the attack.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 604-859-5225.