Abbotsford police rescue 4-year-old from 3rd-storey window ledge

Police pulled a four-year-old girl from a third-storey window ledge in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday night after the preschooler climbed out while her parents slept.

Neighbours phoned for help after hearing a child crying in an apartment complex on Simon Avenue just before 11 p.m. PT. Officers arrived and found the girl standing on a narrow, decorative ledge outside a third-storey window.

Abbotsford police went into the home and pulled the unhurt girl inside.

Sgt. Judy Bird said her parents were asleep and had no idea their child had got out the open window.

The officer said the close call is a safety reminder to families as another heat wave rolls through the province this week.

"It's going to be hot, there's no doubt about it," Bird said.

"Children do have the ability to climb and scale windows and get out of spaces we think could be too small."

She said windows should be closed and locked or equipped with stoppers. Furniture should be shifted away so children can't use it to climb outside.

