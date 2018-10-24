Anti-fraud project cuts stolen bank-card transactions by 50%, Abbotsford police say

A new initiative aimed at curbing identity theft in Abbotsford, B.C., has cut fraudulent debit- and credit-card use at local convenience stores and gas stations in half, according to police.

Abbotsford police's "That's Not You", a project meant to prevent thieves from using stolen debit and credit cards to purchase items like cigarettes or lottery tickets, was launched in June.

Since then, the number of police files related to fraudulent purchases at participating convenience stores and gas stations has decreased by 50 per cent.

Local businesses that have signed up to be part of the project have also reported a decrease in attempts at fraudulent bank-card activity.

Thieves who steal debit or credit cards can use the card's tap feature to purchase goods or services.

Abbotsford police asked local businesses participating in the project to request photo identification from anyone purchasing cigarettes or lottery tickets with a bank card. Customers unable to provide a valid ID with the name matching the card were refused.

Police say that, as well as preventing the thief from committing more crimes, asking for ID can give victims time to cancel their stolen cards.

The 'That's Not Me' program was launched in June. (Abbotsford Police )

"This is a great example of the positive impact a program can have when AbbyPD and community stakeholders partner to combat crime," Staff Sgt. Crystal Jack said in a press release.

"I look forward to expanding this project to businesses throughout Abbotsford as we continue to work together to make Abbotsford the safest city in B.C."

Read more from CBC British Columbia