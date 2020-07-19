Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after intervening in disturbance in Nelson, B.C.

The Abbotsford Police Department has confirmed that a man in critical condition after being beaten in Nelson, B.C., earlier this week is a police officer.

The APD said the off-duty member of the department intervened following a disturbance early Thursday morning.

Nelson police said the 55-year-old Abbotsford resident approached another man in the 600 block of Baker Street downtown at around midnight.

"It appears that one male was causing a disturbance in the roadway when the victim approached him and a physical altercation ensued," said the Nelson Police Department in a written statement.

The officer, whose name is not being released due to privacy concerns, remains in hospital in critical condition battling life-threatening injuries.

"AbbyPD is and will continue to support this officer's family and friends during this emotional and terribly difficult time," said APD Sgt. Judy Bird in a statement.

"This incident has had [a] significant impact [on] the Abbotsford Police Department family, and we continue to provide resources and support for our staff."

Nelson police said they arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is assisting local police with the investigation.

The Nelson Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 1-250-354-3919.