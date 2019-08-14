Abbotsford police seeking help to locate man who disappeared from tour group

Abbotsford police are asking the public to assist in their search for a Taiwanese tourist who disappeared from his tour group last month.

Ci Hong LIAO. 31, was last seen entering his hotel room on July 4 at the Best Western located at 32110 Marshall Road.

But the following morning, when the tour guide for the group entered his room before resuming the tour, Liao had disappeared with his luggage and belongings.

Liao is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with short black hair.

Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford police said they are not suspecting foul play and don't know what Liao's motives were for breaking away from the tour group.

Liao has no known connections to the Lower Mainland.

Investigators are working with Citizenship and Immigration Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, the B.C. Missing Persons Centre and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office to locate Liao.

He is described as being five feet seven inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a thin blue jacket and either blue or black pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.